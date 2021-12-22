Critical Contrast: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Accenture 11.54% 30.42% 14.36%

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digital Media Solutions and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Accenture 0 6 18 0 2.75

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 227.17%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $385.48, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Accenture.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.80 -$8.70 million $0.10 43.30 Accenture $50.53 billion 4.91 $5.91 billion $9.61 40.88

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats Digital Media Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

