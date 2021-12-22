Critical Contrast: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -7.57% -1.98% -0.85% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

This table compares StoneCo and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 7.76 $165.69 million ($0.18) -89.94 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Kyndryl.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for StoneCo and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 5 4 0 2.08 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.45%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

