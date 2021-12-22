Critical Review: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National CineMedia and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $90.40 million 2.49 -$65.40 million ($1.17) -2.38 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.50 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -138.47% N/A -12.21% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 0 4 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than SurgePays.

Summary

National CineMedia beats SurgePays on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

