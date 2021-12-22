Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,645.98

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,645.98 ($114.23) and traded as high as £100.85 ($133.24). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 9,980 ($131.85), with a volume of 359,436 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CRDA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($125.51) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($111.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,558 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,645.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.43), for a total value of £201,980 ($266,851.63). Insiders purchased a total of 4 shares of company stock valued at $36,445 over the last ninety days.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

