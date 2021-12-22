CryptoTycoon (CTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,263.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $835,346.90 and approximately $54,263.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00016497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00208247 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 913,880 coins and its circulating supply is 103,979 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.