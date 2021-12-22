CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives $65.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Cowen raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,327,705 shares of company stock worth $66,963,015.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAW stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

