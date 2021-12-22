CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,634 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

