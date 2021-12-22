CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by UBS Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. CureVac has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $133.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

