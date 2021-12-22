Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.09 and its 200 day moving average is $356.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.