Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

HII opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.36 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.