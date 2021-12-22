Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $10,839,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

