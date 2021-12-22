Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $362,113.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,494. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

