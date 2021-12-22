Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR stock opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

