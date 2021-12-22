DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $9,926.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

