Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

