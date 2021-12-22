Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.55.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
