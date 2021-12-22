Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,895.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2,747.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

