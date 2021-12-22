Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 11,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,450,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 264.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 70.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

