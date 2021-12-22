Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $1,317,440.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total value of $1,317,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $225,644.65.

On Thursday, November 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $1,330,240.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00.

DDOG stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

