DAV Coin Tops One Day Volume of $1.05 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1.05 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,507.29 or 0.98968908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00320098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00032271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

