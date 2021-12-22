Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 44,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,771,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

