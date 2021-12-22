Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,127 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

