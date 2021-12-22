DeFine Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. DeFine has a market cap of $102.89 million and $3.81 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,179,381 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

