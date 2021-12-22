Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DH. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

DH stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

