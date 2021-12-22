Desjardins Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.91.

LUG opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.79. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

