Desjardins Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter.
LUG opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.79. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.