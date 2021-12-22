Dether Hits Market Capitalization of $717,197.86 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Dether has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $717,197.86 and $28,651.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00210050 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

