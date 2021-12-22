Dev Protocol Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $20,613.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003747 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00372445 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

