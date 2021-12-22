Dfyn Network Price Tops $0.29 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $19.92 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.62 or 0.08135420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,091.00 or 1.00003380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 68,982,843 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

