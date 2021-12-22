DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.71

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 5.71 and last traded at 5.75, with a volume of 134097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 6.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

