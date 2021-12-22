Digital Reserve Currency Achieves Market Cap of $871,208.37 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $871,208.37 and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00189201 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

