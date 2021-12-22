Digitalcoin (DGC) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $240,827.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,530.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.82 or 0.08173824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00322933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.05 or 0.00908812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00074286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00393904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00256151 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,154,428 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

