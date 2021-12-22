Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $242,052.51 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,814.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.53 or 0.08191342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00319015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00906717 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00389338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00256904 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,151,736 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

