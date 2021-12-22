DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

DCGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 425,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,825. DocGo has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

