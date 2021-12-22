Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.17

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$63.17 and last traded at C$62.89, with a volume of 208837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.60.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Insiders have sold a total of 28,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,044 over the last three months.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.