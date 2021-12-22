Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 43,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

