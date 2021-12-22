Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.86.

D stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

