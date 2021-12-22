Dora Factory 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.97 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.66 or 0.00027976 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $40.56 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,196 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

