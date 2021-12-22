Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Acquires $16,073.50 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $16,073.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 139.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

