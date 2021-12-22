Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 740 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.80. 74,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,389. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

