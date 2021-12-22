Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.
NYSE DEI
opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
