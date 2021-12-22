Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.35

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €53.35 ($59.94) and last traded at €54.40 ($61.12), with a volume of 20810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €53.10 ($59.66).

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.62 ($84.97).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $552.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

