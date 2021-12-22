Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,927. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $445.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

