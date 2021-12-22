Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.