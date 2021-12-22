DXC Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,470 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 512% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,058 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 1,355,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,275. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

