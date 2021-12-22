DXdao Price Tops $644.36 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $644.36 or 0.01326144 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $142,610.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00376033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009251 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.