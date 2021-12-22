Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

