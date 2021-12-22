Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.10.

