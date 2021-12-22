Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

CFX stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

