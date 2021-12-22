Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.23.

