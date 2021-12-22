Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 22.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Stryker by 89.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

