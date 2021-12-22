Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $283,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 27.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

INFO stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

